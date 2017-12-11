Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Vejalpur constituency - Kishorbhai Chauhan

The BJP party's candidate from the Vejalpur Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Kishorbhai Chauhan.

Vejalpur is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.

The constituency will have 300 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 300783.

Kishorsinh Chauhan of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 1,13,507 votes.

OneIndia News