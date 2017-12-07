Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Morbi constituency- Kanabhai Amrutiya

BJP has fielded Kanabhai Amrutiya from Morbi constituency. Morbi is a General category constituency. He was born 8 March 1962 and is an MLA from Morbi constituency for its 13th legislative assembly. He is known by the name "Kanabhai" among the people of Morbi and surroundings.

Kanabhai S Amrutiya has been elected as an MLA for the fifth time, continuously. In 2012, Kanabhai was Awarded the 2nd Best MLA award among 182 MLAs of Gujarat by Shining India Info Pvt Ltd, during a survey project of "EkMulakat".

In 2007, The Gujarat High Court had acquitted him of murder charges. Amrutiya and six others were slapped with life imprisonment after being convicted by the Gondal sessions court in 2004, in case of conspiring and killing the former president of Morbi municipality, Praveen Raveshia. The constituency will have 251 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 235352. Kantilal Amrutiya won from this seat in 2012 with 77386 votes. The seat has been held by BJP since 1995.

OneIndia News