Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Garbada constituency- Mahendrabhai Bhabhor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Garbada Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Mahendrabhai Bhabhor.

Garbada is a Taluka in Dohad district of Gujarat state. Garbada Taluka head quarters is Garbada town . It is located 16 KM towards South from District head quarters Dahod.

Congress party's Bariya Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai is the current MLA representing Garbada Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bariya Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai had defeated BJP's Rathod Mohindraben Ajitsinh by 35,774 votes.

