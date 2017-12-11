Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Ellisbridge constituency - Rakeshbhai Shah

The BJP party's candidate from the Ellisbridge Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Rakeshbhai Shah.

.

Born on 01st January in a middle class family in Ahmedabad. Rakeshbhai grew up in a culture that instilled in him the values of Nationalism and Social Service. He did schooling from Divan Ballubhai School and did Bachelors of Commerce from Navgujarat Commerce College, Gujarat University.

Since childhood, Rakeshbhai has been involved with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (R.S.S) and handled many Responsibilities at Sangathan Level and played vital roles , as Swayamsevak, involving Social and National Issues.

He entered in to mainstream politics in early 90s, and in the Year 2000, he was elected as Councillor in Paldi Ward from BJP's Ticket. Since then he has been actively working for betterment of the Society and the Area.

Shah has also been actively involved with "Special Olympics Bharat" which is an international organisation, that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training and athletic competition and other related program for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Presently, he is Chairman of Special Olympics Bharat of Gujarat State.

He is a Member of Legislative Assembly (M.L.A) of Ellisbridge Constituency Gujarat and He is a Executive Committee member of BJP Gujarat Pradesh. He was President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnavati Mahanagar (Ahmedabad City).

