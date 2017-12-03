Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dharampur constituency- Arvindbhai Patel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Dharampur Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Arvindbhai Patel.

Congress party's Ishvarbhai Dhedabhai Patel is the current MLA representing Dharampur Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ishvarbhai defeated BJP's Chaudhari Sumitraben Batukbhai by 15, 298 votes.

Arvindbhai Patel is 50-years-old and a resident of Kakadkua in Valsad District. He has a S.Y.B.A degree from South Gujrat University.

According to myneta.info, his assets are worth around Rs 1.92 crores and he has no criminal records against him.

OneIndia News