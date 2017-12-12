Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dhanera constituency- Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai

Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai will contest on the BJP ticket from Dhanera constituency. He was born on 15 February 1972 in Baiwada, Gujarat in a farmer family of Maganbhai Desai and Rukhiben Desai. He Vice-Chairman of Banas Dairy, Chairman of APMC Deesa.

Dhanera is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Banaskantha district. The constituency will have 244 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 215463.

Patel Joitabhai Kasnabhai of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 87460 votes. Recently two times affected by flood in 2015 and 2017. Since 1998 to 2007 BJP has won the seat consecutively.

OneIndia News