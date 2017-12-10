Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dhanduka constituency- Kalubhai Dabhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Dhanduka Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Kalubhai Dabhi.

Dabhi Kalubhai Rupabhai will contest Assembly election 2017 against Gohil Rajeshkumar Harjibhai of Congress.

Koli Patel Laljibhai Chaturbhai of BJP is the sitting MLA from this constituency. He won the election with 77,573 votes defeating MM Shah, of the Congress party, by 28,277 votes. Koli Patel Laljibhai Chaturbhai first time became the MLA in 2012 from this constituency.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News