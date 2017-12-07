Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dasada constituency- Ramanbhai Vora

Ramanbhai Vora has been named the BJP candidate from Dasada constituency. Dasada is reserved for the Schedule Category constituency. Ramanlal Vora, son of independent activist Ishwarlal Vora, is a retired Bank Employee and was associated with Trade Union Activities. He is elected to Gujarat Legislative Assembly for five consecutive terms from Idar since 1995.

He is a Gujarat assembly speaker and is also BJP's Dalit face in the state, who represents Idar (SC) seat of Sabarkantha, has been picked to contest from Dasada(SC) as the sitting MLA, Punambhai Makwana, has been denied ticket. He serving as Speaker since 22 August 2016. He does not have any criminal cases in his name.

Dasada constituency will have 253 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 218763. Punambhai Makwana of BJP won from this seat in 2012 with 218763 votes.

OneIndia News