Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Botad constituency- Saurabh Bhai Patel

Saurabh Bhai Patel from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Botad Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Botad in Botad district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state. The constituency will have 183 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Maniya Thakarshibhai Devjibhai won the seat with 86184 votes.

According to myneta.info, Saurabh is a Post Graduate. He has stated his profession as Farm Labour.

Nakrani's assets are worth of 65 crore and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

