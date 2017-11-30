Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Botad constituency- Saurabh Bhai Patel

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Saurabh Bhai Patel from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Botad Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Saurabh Bhai Patel
Saurabh Bhai Patel

Botad in Botad district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state. The constituency will have 183 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Maniya Thakarshibhai Devjibhai won the seat with 86184 votes.

According to myneta.info, Saurabh is a Post Graduate. He has stated his profession as Farm Labour.

Nakrani's assets are worth of 65 crore and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, bjp

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.