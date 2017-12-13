Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Becharaji constituency-Patel Rajnikant Somabhai

BJP has fielded Patel Rajnikant Somabhai from Becharaji constituency. Becharaji is a general category constituency. He was born on 3 January, 1968 at Bhalgamda village of Bechraji taluka of Mehsana district, Rajnikantbhai has completed FYBSc. He represented Chanasma seat in 12th Vidhansabha.

He has served as President of Vivekananda Charitable Trust and Modhera water shade group-1. According to Myneta.info, He is graduated from North Gujarat University. He has no criminal cases registered against him.

Becharaji is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Mehsana district. This seat is created after 2008 delimitation. The constituency will have 270 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 237753. Patel Rajnikant won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 68195 votes.

Address: Chandralok Society, Mu.Po.Modhera,Ta.Bechraji,Dist.Mahesana.

Pin 384212

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 23 Becharaji (Gujarat) constituency

Serial no 612 in Part no 48

Email:rajnipatel_1968@yahoo.in

Contact Number: 9825504535

Self Profession:Farming

OneIndia News