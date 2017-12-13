Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Bayad constituency-Adesinh Chauhan

Adesinh Chauhan has been named BJP candidate from Bayad constituency. Bayad is a general category constituency. Adesinh Chauhan is a lawyer by profession. He joined BJP along with 10 elected members of Congress party in Bayad taluka panchayat body.

Adesinh Chauhan was Bayad Taluka Panchayat president. Bayad was till recent time represented in the assembly by Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of Shankersinh Vaghela who resigned from the Congress party and also from the post of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Bayad is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Aravalli district. The constituency will have 299 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 209088. Bayad Adesinh is contesting against Congress candidate Zala Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh.

OneIndia News