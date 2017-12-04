Gujarat elections: Balram Khubchand Thavani BJP candidate from Naroda constituency

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

BJP has fielded Balram Khubchand Thavani for Naroda constituency. Balram Thavani has replaced Nirmala Wadhwani, the only woman minister in the state. She was an MLA from Naroda.

Gujarat elections: Balram Khubchand Thavani BJP candidate from Naroda constituency

Naroda is a General category constituency. From 1998 to 2012, BJP had been fielding female candidates for Naroda. The constituency is dominated by Sindhi community. Thavani was a Councillor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Thavani couldn't get a ticket from BJP to contest for AMC due to three children rule in 2010.

The party instead gave the ticket to his younger brother. Balram Thavani's father Khubchand was also a BJP worker. The constituency will have 237 polling stations. In 2014 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 243295. It is located in Amdavad district and is a total urban seat.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, bjp, gujarat

Story first published: Monday, December 4, 2017, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.