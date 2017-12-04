Gujarat elections: Balram Khubchand Thavani BJP candidate from Naroda constituency

BJP has fielded Balram Khubchand Thavani for Naroda constituency. Balram Thavani has replaced Nirmala Wadhwani, the only woman minister in the state. She was an MLA from Naroda.

Naroda is a General category constituency. From 1998 to 2012, BJP had been fielding female candidates for Naroda. The constituency is dominated by Sindhi community. Thavani was a Councillor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Thavani couldn't get a ticket from BJP to contest for AMC due to three children rule in 2010.

The party instead gave the ticket to his younger brother. Balram Thavani's father Khubchand was also a BJP worker. The constituency will have 237 polling stations. In 2014 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 243295. It is located in Amdavad district and is a total urban seat.

OneIndia News