Christmas Google Doodle has Santa Claus set for holiday deliveries

Feature

oi-Deepika S

It's that festive time of year again! During the holiday season, millions of children count down the days of December and go to sleep on Christmas Eve, eagerly awaiting the delivery of their gifts from the beloved Santa Claus.

Children can now follow Father Christmas' journey delivering gifts across the globe using Google's Santa trackers.

There's a dedicated Santa Tracker app and website, you can ask your Google Assistant device where Santa is, and can even use Google Maps Location Sharing and track him from there.

You can access it through your browser, or a companion Android app. It makes use of the company's Maps software, instead using it to track the jolly bearded man's sleigh as it flies over New Zealand and Australia before moving across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, the Americas. You can also explore Santa's village as well, with games and computer-related lessons for kids.

In this way, Google confirms that Santa Claus would have already embarked on his trip around the world to give gifts to children around the world.

"Children are recommended to be nice, not naughty and stay in bed until further notice," says Google as a precaution to await the arrival of "who seems to be" Santa Claus. "Keep in mind that this unidentified flying target may contain candy canes and good news for everyone."