BREAKING: Get 70 GB Data Pack Now For Rs.448* (Airtel, Vodafone, Jio, Idea)

If it is true that 1 GB 4G data every day is all you need then check out the latest recharge offers from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea which offers the same for straight 70 days. Yes, when the giants and rivals of telecom compete in an offer game, customers will have all the joy. Here are the quick bullet points for you to get the perks of using each operator with attractive data and voice calls benefits right now. Check out the offers, plans and respective prices on the go.

Airtel Offer: Rs. 448 (70 Days)

Local + STD Calls: Unlimited

Roaming Incoming Calls: Unlimited

Roaming Outgoing Calls: Unlimited

Local/National SMS: Unlimited

Data Validity: 1GB/day

Vodafone Offer: Rs. 458 (70 Days)

Local + STD Calls: Unlimited (up to 250 mins/day & 1000 mins/week)

Other Perks: Free Subscription to VF Play.

Local/National SMS: 100 SMS/day

Data Validity: 1GB/day 4G/3G Data

Idea Offer: Rs. 449 (70 Days)

Local + STD Calls: Unlimited Plus Roaming

Local/National SMS: 100 SMS/day

Data Validity: 1GB/day 4G/2G Data

This offer is valid for selected states in India.

Jio Offer: Rs. 399 (70 Days)

Local + STD Calls: Unlimited To All Operators.

Roaming Incoming/Outgoing Calls: Unlimited

Data Validity: 1GB/day.

The offers may be for a limited time. T&C apply.

