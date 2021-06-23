Fake: Dr. Fauci has not been sacked and US has not yet admitted COVID-19 is man made

Story of a lady giving birth to decuplets turns out to be fake

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: She made news earlier this month, when she claimed that she had given birth to ten babies at once. However now it has emerged that the story she told the world is fake.

It was claimed that this South African woman broke the Guinness Book of World Record that was held by Malian Halima Cissee, who gave birth to nine babies last month in Morocco. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37 earlier thought she was going to give birth to 8 babies. However she and her family were surprised when she gave birth to 10 babies, it was reported.

Pretoria News after the birth of the decuplets quoted Sithole's husband Teboho Tsotetsi and said, " it is seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional."

The Sun reported that Sithole was first arrested at a relatives house near Johannesburg. She was then handed over to social workers who admitted her to a psychiatric ward for a mental health assessment.

She has now accused the father of the children of trying to become a millionaire from the story by taking donations from the public meant for the newborns.

Soon after the story appeared, there were speculations and doubts that arose as there was no proof of the existence of the babies. The South African Department of National Health also said that its own research has concluded that there is no evidence that the children are present.

Her lawyer however told the Daily Mail that she declined that she should be taken to Tembisa Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation because she felt strongly that she is of sound mind. When I left Tembisa Hospital, she made it clear that seeing that she is now being held against her will, I should please move an urgent court order for her to be released.

Sithole had told Pretoria News last month that she was shocked by her pregnancy. "I was convinced that if it was more, it would be twins or triplets, not more than that. When the doctor told me, I took time to believe it," she also said.

Fact Check Claim South African woman claims to have given birth to decuplets Conclusion South African Department of National Health its own research has concluded that there is no evidence that the children are present Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 10:40 [IST]