Spl court acquitting accused in case relating to killing of Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth misleading: NIA
New Delhi, Dec 14: Some media outlets have claimed that the National Investigation Agency court in Srinagar has acquitted all accused in a case relating to the killing of the chief of the Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth, J&K.
The NIA has said that the information is misleading. An officer told OneIndia that for all the cases of NIA in Jammu & Kashmir, the trials are conducted by NIA Special Court at Jammu, which has been designated by Ministry of Home Affairs and Hon'ble High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the current year 2020, all the designated NIA Special Courts in India have pronounced judgements in 11 cases till date and NIA has been able to secure 100% conviction, the NIA said.
The reference to the term NIA Court in respect of the designated Court dealing with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases in Srinagar is misinformation leading to raising of doubts about NIA's working.
