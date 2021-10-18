YouTube
    Order stating all non-local labourers in J&K to be shifted to Police, Army camps is fake

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 18: The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the order asking district police authorities to relocate non-local labourers to police and Army camps is fake. The same was clarified by the Inspector General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir.

    Several outlets reported that the non-local labourers would be relocated to police and Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir. The order in circulation read, all non local labourers in your respective jurisdictions be brought to the nearby police and Army camps just now. Treat as most urgent, the order also read.

    The fake order came in the wake of 2 Bihar labourers being shot dead by terrorists on Sunday. This incident took the number of civilians being killed in targeted terror attacks to 11. Out of the 11 people killed in the recent spate of attacks, 5 were from other states. The terrorists have given a clear indicator that they want to drive people from other states outside Kashmir.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    All non local labourers to be moved to police, Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir

    Conclusion

    J&K Police have said that this order is fake

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 8:42 [IST]
