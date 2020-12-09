Fake: Emergency use of Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine has not been rejected

Young at risk, those above 50 and frontline staff to get first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 09: Now with hopes hanging on Covid-19 vaccines, media reports have emerged claiming that the government has rejected drug manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's proposals for emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine in the country. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has termed it as fake news.

A report by NDTV claimed that the vaccines developed by both the companies have not been cleared due to inadequate safety and efficacy data.

"This was reportedly decided in the meeting of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) today," the report had said.

"The media report about the rejection of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of vaccine is fake," the ministry said, at a press conference.

Claim: NDTV has reported that the emergency use of the vaccine by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech has been rejected#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/zmUgqF2Nkt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 9, 2020

Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Hyderabad-based firm is conducting phase-3 clinical trial of its vaccine in around 25 places, including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna and Lucknow.

The Pune-based the Serum Institute sought the nod for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, on December 6.

Pfizer India has also sought emergency use authorization from the concerned regulatory bodies for use in India. Its global counterpart has already received approval for public use in Britain.

