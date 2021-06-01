Media reports on no certificates issued post vaccination unfound says Centre

Fake: This video of a cop being thrashed by locals is not from Hyderabad

New Delhi, June 01: Government of India has been supporting the efforts of States and UTs for an effective Vaccination drive under the 'Whole of Government" approach since 16th January, this year. In order to streamline the availability of the vaccine doses, Central Government has been constantly in touch with the vaccine manufacturers and has opened up different procurement options for states/UTs since 1st May 2021, the Ministry of Health said in a release.

There have been some unfounded media reports on no certificates issued post COVID vaccination.

These reports are incorrect and are not supported by full information on the matter, the Ministry of Health said.

The Co-WIN platform facilitates registration (in both online & on-site modes), scheduling of appointments, vaccination & certification of beneficiary during COVID-19 vaccination process.

Even though the beneficiary is registered online or on-site in Co-WIN, the most important step after vaccination of beneficiary is to update the status of vaccination in Co-WIN on the day of vaccination itself in the vaccinator module. If it is not possible to update the status of vaccination on same day of dose administration, the data entry of that session can be done on next day till 5 PM in Co-WIN portal.

Thus, there is extended scope for data entry of vaccination on the next day also. This utility is provided to obviate the need for backlog data entry of vaccination.

The web link for COVID-19 vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to beneficiary after vaccination after successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN.

Further Govt of India has also issued advisory from time to time that Vaccination Certificates to be issued to all vaccinated beneficiaries on the same day of vaccination before they would exit the vaccination centre.

COVID-19 vaccination certificate can also be downloaded from Co-WIN Portal, or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. It can be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose).

It may be possible that the beneficiary's vaccination status has not been updated by the vaccinator at the time of vaccination, this may lead to a person to not get a vaccination certificate from the CoWIN system. To eliminate this issue, CoWIN system will soon provide features to remove such errors.

However, citizens are also advised to check if they received the confirmation SMS post administration of a vaccine dose. Receipt of confirmation SMS denotes that the status has been updated by the vaccinator. The citizens are also advised to check the certificate through the link provided in the confirmation SMS or by logging in to the CoWIN portal. In case any errors are noticed in the certificate, the same should immediately be brought to the attention of the vaccinator, who can then rectify the error.

