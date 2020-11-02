Kapil Dev becomes victim of death hoax

Do not get misled by this website that is offering jobs

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 02: Various tweets from unverified users had spread false rumors about the legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev's health being admitted to the hospital once again, and of his passing.

The 61-year-old underwent the procedure after suffering a heart attack. He was discharged from the hospital a couple of days later.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

This claim is false.

Slamming speculations on India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev' health, Madan Lal, former Indian bowler and a key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, took to Twitter to share that the Indian legend is on the 'road to recovery'.

Taking to Twitter, Lal termed the baseless rumours surrounding the health of Kapil as 'Insensitive' and 'Irresponsible'.

Speculation on a colleagues health and well being is insensitive and irresponsible. Our friend, Kapil Dev is on the path to recovery and getting better each day. At a time where the family has been through stress owing to his hospitalization, please let us be sensitive. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) November 2, 2020

A week after undergoing angioplasty, the legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday greeted his former India teammates from the 1983 World Cup, saying he is "feeling very good" and eager to meet everyone soon.

"My family 83. The weather is very pleasant and I am very eager to meet you all. I am feeling very good. Thanks to all for your wishes and concern," an enthusiastic Kapil, dressed in a purple T-shirt, said in a video which he shared with his 1983 teammates.

"I am hoping that we all will meet pretty soon. I will try to meet you all as early as possible. We have approached the end of the year and I am confident that we will have a great start to next year. Love you all," he added.

Kapil had led India to its maiden World Cup victory in 1983.

The former captain, who also showed his proficiency in golf after retiring from cricket, is the only player to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

He was inducted into the International Cricket Council''s Hall of Fame in 2010.

Fact Check Claim Kapil Dev being admitted to the hospital once again Conclusion Kapil Dev is on 'road to recovery' Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in