Need to put house in order, Sonia tells Congress leader after series of electoral losses

In letter to PM, Sonia seeks free education for kids orphaned during pandemic

Image showing Sonia Gandhi with 'How To Convert India Into Christian Nation' book is morphed

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 01: An image of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has gone viral on social media with a book titled 'How to convert India into Christian nation', the Holy Bible and a statue of Jesus placed on her bookshelf. However, we found that the image is fake and digitally edited.

Twitter user @noconversion first tweeted the image, which garnered over 1,000 retweets and 2,900 likes. The tweet has now been deleted.

The original image is actually published by the Congress in October 2020, where Gandhi addressed the people of Bihar on matters related to the state's economy and unemployment. In fact, a video of Sonia Gnadhi addressing the people of Bihar was also shared by Rahul Gandhi.

The image widely shared on Twitter and Facebook has received mixed reaction. While some readers wondered if Sonia Gandhi's hand was behind the conversion in India, some termed it as the BJP tactics to divert attention from GDP & Covid failure.

Let us have a look

NO Books EVER mention how to Convert India into a Christian Nation !

It's a pity to see that Sanghis are so dumb !

Rather than putting all energy & resources in spreading fake news , had @BJP4India focussed on real issues & India would have progressed much more ! Shame Shame ! https://t.co/X5Hbg0H1wl — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) June 1, 2021

#sanghis Sanghis are a deadly combo; stupid & venomous. Photoshopped to change the book title into “ How to convert India into Christian nation”, but there never exists such a title pic.twitter.com/NCxm7PBWts — தமிழ் (@Nagarajanshri) June 1, 2021

Is Sonia Gandhi's hand behind the conversion in India because it reads books on how to make India a Christian country? pic.twitter.com/7eSNNsNVyu — Radhe radhe 🚩 (@VashishthaRadha) June 1, 2021

Fact Check Claim Sonia Gandhi bookshelf behind her having the ‘Holy Bible’, a statue of Jesus and another book titled ‘How to Convert India into Christian Nation’. Conclusion The Image is fake and has been morphed. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in