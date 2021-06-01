YouTube
    Image showing Sonia Gandhi with 'How To Convert India Into Christian Nation' book is morphed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: An image of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has gone viral on social media with a book titled 'How to convert India into Christian nation', the Holy Bible and a statue of Jesus placed on her bookshelf. However, we found that the image is fake and digitally edited.

    Sonia Gandhi
    Sonia Gandhi

    Twitter user @noconversion first tweeted the image, which garnered over 1,000 retweets and 2,900 likes. The tweet has now been deleted.

    The original image is actually published by the Congress in October 2020, where Gandhi addressed the people of Bihar on matters related to the state's economy and unemployment. In fact, a video of Sonia Gnadhi addressing the people of Bihar was also shared by Rahul Gandhi.

    The image widely shared on Twitter and Facebook has received mixed reaction. While some readers wondered if Sonia Gandhi's hand was behind the conversion in India, some termed it as the BJP tactics to divert attention from GDP & Covid failure.

    Let us have a look

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Sonia Gandhi bookshelf behind her having the ‘Holy Bible’, a statue of Jesus and another book titled ‘How to Convert India into Christian Nation’.

    Conclusion

    The Image is fake and has been morphed.

    Rating

    False
    sonia gandhi

