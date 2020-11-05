Fake: Video of Muslim girl being thrown to the ground by police is not from France

Fact check: Do all food business operators have to get licence from FSSAI

New Delhi, Nov 05: A video of a handcuffed woman being hit to ground face first has been widely circulated on the social media. It has been claimed that this video is from France and the police there tried to rip a Muslim woman's burqa.

The video has been captioned as French Police arrests young Muslim girl and by force this Nazi police forcefully trying to take her scarf off from young lady's head, after that

so horrible western democracy.

Using reverse image search, OneIndia found that the video is not from France. The video was shot ini Calgary, Canada in 2017. The lady was arrested for violating a court ordered curfew. The officer in question is currently under-trial.

Viral video: When Sanders predicted every Donald Trump move two weeks back

The officer, Alex Dunn escorts the woman Dalia Kafi and when he tries to remove her headscarf she resists. Dunn then throws her to the floor. In 2019 Dunn was charged and is currently undertrial for assault.

There are several reports in the media about this incident and the trial. It can be concluded that this video is being circulated with a false claim that it is from France.

Fact Check Claim French police officer throws Muslim girl to the ground Conclusion This is a video from Canada and was shot three years back Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in