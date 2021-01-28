Fake: These images of cars burning are not from the Delhi mayhem of Jan 26

Fake: Yogi govt has not ordered closing down of Madrasas that don’t celebrate Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 28: Delhi witnessed mayhem on Republic Day, when the farmers taking out a tractor parade deviated from the agreed route and entered the national capital.

One person was killed in the violence where as 17 government vehicles were damaged and 300 barricades were broken.

Now images are circulating on the social media with pictures of cars on fire. The caption reads, 'latest images from Delhi."

When we did a reverse image search, we found that the claims on the social media are misleading. The images, both which are credited to PTI are from an incident in Jammu in 2019. These were the protests that broke out in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. The images were shot during a shutdown call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jammu on February 15 2019.

Hence the images in circulation are from Jammu, but are in no way related to the Delhi mayhem.

Fact Check Claim Image show vehicles burnt during Jan 26 violence Conclusion Images are from 2019 and are from protest held in Jammu after Pulwama attack Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in