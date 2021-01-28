YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: These images of cars burning are not from the Delhi mayhem of Jan 26

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Delhi witnessed mayhem on Republic Day, when the farmers taking out a tractor parade deviated from the agreed route and entered the national capital.

    One person was killed in the violence where as 17 government vehicles were damaged and 300 barricades were broken.

    Fake: These images of cars burning are not the Delhi mayhem on Jan 26

    Now images are circulating on the social media with pictures of cars on fire. The caption reads, 'latest images from Delhi."

    Fake: Yogi govt has not ordered closing down of Madrasas that don’t celebrate Republic Day

    When we did a reverse image search, we found that the claims on the social media are misleading. The images, both which are credited to PTI are from an incident in Jammu in 2019. These were the protests that broke out in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. The images were shot during a shutdown call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jammu on February 15 2019.

    Hence the images in circulation are from Jammu, but are in no way related to the Delhi mayhem.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Image show vehicles burnt during Jan 26 violence

    Conclusion

    Images are from 2019 and are from protest held in Jammu after Pulwama attack

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X