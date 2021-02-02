Fake: These images of cars burning are not from the Delhi mayhem of Jan 26

Fake: These colleges have not made it mandatory for girl students to have boyfriends

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: With Valentines Day round the corner, there is an interest circular which is being floated around.

On the social media two bizarre circulars of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology at Kattankulathur near Chennai and St. John's College in Agra are being circulated. It has been claimed that according to a new rule it is mandatory for all female students to have a boyfriend.

This step has been taken taken for security reasons. Those girls who are single will not be allowed to enter the premises. They will have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend while entering into the campus.

We checked the official websites of both the SRM and St. Johns and this information is not available. Moreover both the circulars have similar content and this is quite unlikely.

Fake: These images of cars burning are not from the Delhi mayhem of Jan 26

Further SRM also issued a clarification in which it was said, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur clarifies that the fake circular doing the rounds on WhatsApp asking all girl students to have at least one boyfriend is fake.

The note which was circulated on social media platform was brought to the notice of the Institute's authorities and the administration clarified it as a fake.

A message from the SRMIST's Registrar office read, "This is to bring your kind attention that there is a couple of fake and inappropriate circulars being sent under the name and designation of SRMIST's administration/Registrar. These circulars contain false information and spoil the image of our Institute.

Henceforth, any person - student attempting to send such unauthorized letters will be dealt with firmly and expelled from the Institution."

However, to ascertain the source of the message, SRMIST has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

The St. John's College also called the circular fake. In a Facebook post, the college said, a fake notification on a fake letterhead of the college has been circulated on the internet by some mischievous elements. The authorities have taken cognizance of it and will find and punish the wrong doers with the help of the police. Students are hereby informed that they should ignore such nefarious activities that have malafide intent. The Principal's response to the fake letter is published below.

Hence it is amply clear that both these colleges have not issued any such circular and both are completely fake.

Fact Check Claim Two colleges have made it mandatory for girl students to have boyfriends Conclusion The circulars attributed to the colleges are fake Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in