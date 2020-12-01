YouTube
    Fake: PM Modi did not arrive in Zydus Cadila chairman’s car for Changodar visit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 01: Last month Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the coronavirus vaccine development work.

    The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

    Fake: PM Modi did not arrive in Zydus Cadila chairman’s car for Changodar visit

    A news article that appeared in Divya Bhaskar claimed that the PM arrived in the Zydus Cadila chairman, Pankaj Patel's BMW during his Changodar visit on November 28. The government has said that this claim is fake.

    Moderna to seek emergency clearance for COVID-19 vaccine from USFDA, European regulators

    The government clarified that the car belonged to the Government of Gujarat and not any private company. This media report is fake and the PM did not arrive in the Zydus Cadila's BMW car, the government further said.

    Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj Patel recently said the company is aiming to complete the vaccine trial by March 2021, and could produce up to 100 million doses a year.

    PM Modi spent over an hour at the plant, before leaving for the airport, from where he left for Hyderabad.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    PM Modi arrived in Zydus Cadila chairman’s car during Changodar visit

    Conclusion

    The car in which PM Modi arrived belonged to Gujarat Government

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 11:52 [IST]
