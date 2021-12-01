Fake: Amit Shah did not read from the wrong of the Preamble on Constitution Day

Fake: No govt scheme which credits Rs 2.67 lakh to your bank account

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: A message is in circulation claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under a government scheme.

The message also has a link to click on in order to claim the money. The government has clarified that this message is fake. The Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message, it has been further clarified.

The link in the message is a bait and you could end up losing money. Do not fall prey to such messages and always cross verify before you click on such links associated with these messages.

Fact Check Claim Rs2.67 lakh credited through govt scheme Conclusion This message is fake Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 15:54 [IST]