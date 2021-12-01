YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: No govt scheme which credits Rs 2.67 lakh to your bank account

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 01: A message is in circulation claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under a government scheme.

    Fake: No govt scheme which credits Rs 2.67 lakh to your bank account

    The message also has a link to click on in order to claim the money. The government has clarified that this message is fake. The Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message, it has been further clarified.

    The link in the message is a bait and you could end up losing money. Do not fall prey to such messages and always cross verify before you click on such links associated with these messages.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Rs2.67 lakh credited through govt scheme

    Conclusion

    This message is fake

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X