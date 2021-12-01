For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Fake: No govt scheme which credits Rs 2.67 lakh to your bank account
Fact Check
New Delhi, Dec 01: A message is in circulation claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000 under a government scheme.
The message also has a link to click on in order to claim the money. The government has clarified that this message is fake. The Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message, it has been further clarified.
The link in the message is a bait and you could end up losing money. Do not fall prey to such messages and always cross verify before you click on such links associated with these messages.
Fact Check
Claim
Rs2.67 lakh credited through govt scheme
Conclusion
This message is fake
Rating
Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in
Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 15:54 [IST]