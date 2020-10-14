Fake: Hathras victim’s mother was not beaten up before her daughter was cremated

Fake: This fake Chinese expert makes a fake claim about an IAF jet being shot down

Fact check: Does UP have the highest conviction rate for women related crimes

Fake: Kiron Kher did not say rapes are a party of Indian tradition and culture

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: A statement on rapes being attributed to BJP MP, Kiron Kher has gone viral on social media.

The discourse on rapes have dominated headlines in the aftermath of the Hathras incident. A user on the social media wrote, 'rape is part of Indian culture and tradition.

We cannot stop it, the user wrote and attributed it to Kher.

We did several searches, but could not find any such statement made by Kher. However, there was a statement made by Kher three years back on the subject and today it has been taken totally out of context.

Fake: Nagma shares video, claims Vajpayee’s niece is criticising BJP

In 2018, Kher while reacting to the series of rapes reported from Haryana had said that such incidents are not new. They have been taking place forever. Only a change in mindset can bring a change. The change in society starts from within a family, Kher had also said in January 2018.

What Kher had said in 2018 can be found here:

It may be recalled that in 2017, Kher had been criticised for making a remark on the same subject. She had said that all girls should bear in mind that when there are already three men in an auto-rickshaw, you should not take that ride. While there was criticism for the statement, Kher had said that she stood by her statement and only meant that girls should be careful.

Fact Check Claim Kiron Kher said rape is part of Indian culture Conclusion Kher had said that rapes are taking place forever and this is an old statement Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in