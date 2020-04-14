Fake: Karnataka cops are not making lockdown violators clean lakes

New Delhi, Apr 14: A Facebook post claiming that lockdown violators in Karnataka are being made to clean public places has gone viral.

The post by Awesome Things in India says, " Karnataka police is making lockdown violators clean public places as punishment and it is working. This step is very useful for both the society and its people. This will make society a bit more clean," the post also read. The post has been liked over 3,000 times and shared by 2,400 people.

While doing a reverse image search, it was found that this image was used in an article in 2017 This is an image of some techies who had voluntarily come to clean the Hulimavu lake in July 2017. This was reported by Bangalore Mirror on July 3 2017 with the headline, "cleaning a lake is a hands-on job."

The police have come up with unique ways to punish lockdown violators. In Jaipur, the police have said that the lockdown violators would have to listen to the song, Masakali 2.0 in a loop. In Uttar Pradesh, the police made some foreign nationals violating the lockdown write, "I am sorry," 500 times.