    coronavirus fake news buster

    False: Holding your breath for 10 seconds without discomfort DOES NOT mean you are free from COVID

    New Delhi, Apr 25: A fake message claiming that people who can hold their breath for 10 seconds without coughing can be assured that they don't have a coronavirus infection is doing rounds on social media.

    Those claim is just a myth circulating at the moment that could cause infected people to leave it too late, according to experts. In fact, holding your breath has nothing to do with the coronavirus and it is not the right way to diagonise yourself for the virus.

    Representational Image
    Claims that holding your breath can test for coronavirus have been shared via email, text message, and social media as the virus itself continues to spread across the country.

    Quashing the claims, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said "Incorrect or incomplete information can delay diagnosis and process of recovery! Seek a medical practitioner's advice in case of any COVID19 symptoms and get tested.

    In March, last year, similar post did rounds falsely attibuting it to Stanford University study. The post also said that coronavirus causes 50% fibrosis of lungs by the time the patient reaches the hospital.

    Stanford University tweeted, "Misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in email forwards. It is not from Stanford."

    So, people who are concerned that they've contracted COVID-19 should contact a doctor. All doctors know protocol and will begin your treatment accordingly. 90% of patients can recover at home if given correct medicines on time.

    Being able to hold breath for 10 seconds without discomfort means you don't have COVID-19.

    This is not the authentic parameter. Seek a Doctor's advice in case of any #COVID19 symptoms & get tested.

    False
    Story first published: Sunday, April 25, 2021, 17:47 [IST]
    X