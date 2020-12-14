Fake: Govt is not conducting any survey under the National Fellowship Scheme

Fact check: Image from 2013 taken in London passed off as farmers insulting National Flag

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: A claim has been made that a survey is being conducted under the National Fellowship Scheme.

It is claimed that a Google survey for joining details under the National Fellowship Scheme is being conducted. It says that a survey has been designed to ascertain the joining details of all the selected candidates under the exam held by the UGC NET recently.

The link to the Google survey is placed below and you are requested to fill the form and submit the information latest by December 15 2020, the message attributed to the Section Officer, Department of Social and Justice Empowerment also reads.

The government has clarified that this is a fake note. No such survey is being conducted under the National Fellowship Scheme, the government also clarified.

Fact Check Claim Survey being conducted under National Fellowship Scheme Conclusion No such survey is being conducted, clarifies government Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in