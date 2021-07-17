Fake: Govt is not charging legal fees for installation of solar pumps

Fact check: This video shared as last minutes of Dilip Kumar is from 2013

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 17: A letter is in circulation. Claiming that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is asking for Rs 5,600 as a legal charge to install a solar pump under the PM KUSUM Yojana.

The letter attributed to the ministry says that the solar power pump can be installed in your field. Further it says that since a legal consideration would be taken into account a sum of Rs 5,600 will be charged.

The government has debunked this claim and said that no such letter has been issued by the ministry. This is a fraudulent message, the government also clarified.

Fact Check Claim Govt is charging legal fee of Rs 5,600 for installation of solar pumps Conclusion This is a fake letter under circulation says the government Rating False