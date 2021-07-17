For Quick Alerts
Fake: Govt is not charging legal fees for installation of solar pumps
Fact Check
New Delhi, July 17: A letter is in circulation. Claiming that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is asking for Rs 5,600 as a legal charge to install a solar pump under the PM KUSUM Yojana.
The letter attributed to the ministry says that the solar power pump can be installed in your field. Further it says that since a legal consideration would be taken into account a sum of Rs 5,600 will be charged.
The government has debunked this claim and said that no such letter has been issued by the ministry. This is a fraudulent message, the government also clarified.
Claim
Govt is charging legal fee of Rs 5,600 for installation of solar pumps
Conclusion
This is a fake letter under circulation says the government
Rating
