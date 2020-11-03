Fact check: Do all food business operators have to get licence from FSSAI

New Delhi, Nov 03: A tweet has gone viral in which it is claimed that the French authorities have cancelled the visas of 183 Pakistani's. It also says that France has demoted 118 Pakistani citizens from the country.

"183 visitor visa provided to our citizens has been found to be rejected by french authorities following the criticism by PM Imran khan. 118 citizen with proper documents were deported forcefully. We're currently in touch with french authority to give our citizens temporary stay," a tweet by the Consulate General of Pakistan, France said. The twitter id that this handle uses is @PakConsulateFr.

Further the tweet also says that after cross checking the list of deportees handed to us, we have found the name of Lt General Ahmad Shuja Pasha's sister there. We have requested the French authorities to provide her temporary stay as she wants to see her ailing mother-in-law.

A cross check of this handle clearly suggests that it is a fake handle of the Embassy of Pakistan. The original twitter handle is @PakinFrance.

The Pakistan Embassy said that, the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France has only one

Twitter account @PakInFrance. Any other account claiming to represent the Embassy anywhere in France is fake & misleading & may be reported to @Twitter.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France has only one Twitter account @PakInFrance. Any other account claiming to represent the Embassy anywhere in France is fake & misleading & may be reported to @Twitter.@FakeNews_Buster @ForeignOfficePk @MoIB_Official pic.twitter.com/35y7NhXBkh — Embassy of Pakistan, Paris, France (@PakinFrance) November 1, 2020

@PakConsulateFr was created in April this year. It has 446 followers. There are hardly any verified accounts following this handle. On the other hand the correct handle of the embassy was created 9 years back.

While reports claiming that the Pakistanis are being deported, it may be recalled that a European Member of Parliament from France had said that Pakistanis are leaders of fake passports and fake documents.

These reports come in the wake of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan criticising, French President Emmanuel Macron criticising Islamic fundamentalism after the beheadinig of a teacher in Paris.

Fact Check Claim France has deported 118 Pakistanis including former ISI chief's sister Conclusion This is incorrect and information was shared by a fake handle of Pak embassy Rating False