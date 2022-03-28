Fake: FinMin has not asked recipients to share bank details to receive funds

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 28: A certificate attributed to the Finance Ministry asking recipients t share bank account details in order receive funds is doing the roads.

    It says that One Bitcoins which Miss Monica Corey brought from Glasgow, England to India has been verified and checked in order and law reference and converted into Indian Rupees. Note that Monica needs trusted account holders so that she may deposit her funds, the letter also says. The letter is signed by Arun Jaitley, D.G UNODC Regional Office.

    PIB Fact Check has said that this is a fake certificate. A certificate issued in the name of the Finance Ministry is asking the recipient to share bank account details in order to receive funds. Never respond to such letters received via emails or post asking you to share your bank related details, a tweet by PIB Fact Check also read.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Finance Ministry asking recipients to share bank details to receive funds

    Conclusion

    This certificate is fake the PIB Fact Check has said

    Rating

    False
    fake news buster finance ministry

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:38 [IST]
    X