Fake: Zelensky did not call on Ukrainian troops to lay down arms

Fact check: Did Kejriwal pay tributes to Bhagat Singh with his shoes on

Fake: FinMin has not asked recipients to share bank details to receive funds

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: A certificate attributed to the Finance Ministry asking recipients t share bank account details in order receive funds is doing the roads.

It says that One Bitcoins which Miss Monica Corey brought from Glasgow, England to India has been verified and checked in order and law reference and converted into Indian Rupees. Note that Monica needs trusted account holders so that she may deposit her funds, the letter also says. The letter is signed by Arun Jaitley, D.G UNODC Regional Office.

A certificate issued in the name of @FinMinIndia is asking the recipient to share bank account details in order to receive funds.#PIBFactCheck



▶️This certificate is #FAKE.



▶️Never respond to such letters received via emails/post asking you to share your bank related details. pic.twitter.com/jasb97PTY4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 28, 2022

PIB Fact Check has said that this is a fake certificate. A certificate issued in the name of the Finance Ministry is asking the recipient to share bank account details in order to receive funds. Never respond to such letters received via emails or post asking you to share your bank related details, a tweet by PIB Fact Check also read.

Fact Check Claim Finance Ministry asking recipients to share bank details to receive funds Conclusion This certificate is fake the PIB Fact Check has said Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:38 [IST]