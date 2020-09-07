YouTube
    Fake: Education minister has not made this announcement on re-opening of schools, colleges

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, schools and colleges have remained shut. In the midst of this a claim is being made that the education minister of the country has decided to open schools and colleges in a phased manner.

    Attributing the claim to the education minister, the post says that schools and colleges would open for students studying in class 9 to 12 from September 21.

    It also says that 15 days later schools would open for students in classed 6 to 8. Further 15 days later schools for students in classes 1 to 8 would open up. The universities would take a call on how to conduct exams and from next week onwards, admissions to colleges would begin. Further from October 1 all schools and colleges would completely resume, the post being attributed to the education ministry claims.

    This claim is however fake. The education minister has not given any such statement. On August 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that schools and colleges across the country shall remain closed until September 30. "Afte extensive consultations with all the states and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020," the MHA guidelines read.

    The MHA said that online and distance learning will be permitted. Up to 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be permitted to come to schools for online classes after September 21. However this would not be permitted in the containment zones.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Education Minister says all schools, colleges will re-open from October 1

    Conclusion

    Education Minister has not made any such statement

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
