Fake: Drug Authority of India is not asking senior citizens their details on COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi, Jan 06: With the COVID-19 vaccine in India getting all set for a possible January 13 rollout, the seamsters are out in the open.

Many, especially the senior are getting calls in the name of the Drug Authority of India and are being told that the vaccine has been allocated to them. These fraudsters are asking for details such as Aadhaar, bank account details and OTPs. While the vaccine protocol is not clear as yet, some social media users have narrated incidents in which people have lost up to Rs 12 lakh as a result of this scam.

One such scam was busted in Uttar Pradesh. The CMO clarified that no phone calls are being made by heath department for registration of COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccination of the front line warriors will be made in the third week of January and there is no registration programme which is being conducted for the vaccine, CMO, Srikant Tiwari said.

There is no need to give details of to anyone in the name of registration of vaccination as people could become victims of cyber crime and many cases of fraud have come to the notice of the authorities.

Cases of online fraud in the name of the COVID-19 vaccine registration has come to light and hence I appeal to the people not to become victims of the same, ADG Dawa Sherpa said.

No company or the government has appealed for vaccine distribution or vaccination. The public will be informed as and when the process starts, Sherpa also said.

Fact Check Claim Drug Authority of India is calling senior citizens and telling them COVID-19 vaccine allocation is ready Conclusion No such details are being sought by the authorities and these are scam calls Rating False