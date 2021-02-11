YouTube
    Fake: Delhi High Court has not ordered release of farmers arrested by police

    New Delhi, Feb 11: A post has gone viral on the social media claiming that the Delhi Police has ordered the release of all farmers arrested during farmer agitation.

    The post shared multiple times says that the Delhi High Court has ordered the release of all farmer friends, held by the Delhi Police. Hail farmers's unity. Long live Annadata.

    This news is incorrect. There has been no such order by the Delhi High Court. Oneindia checked with several advocates associated with these cases and found that no such orders had been passed.

    Moreover had such an order been passed, it would sure made headlines. Even the Delhi Police has confirmed that no such order has been passed. In fact on February 2, the Delhi HC had rejected a petition that sought a release of the farmers held by the Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence. The petitioner in the case was Harman Preet Singh.

    122 persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police and 44 FIRs have been registered by the police in connection with the Tractor Rally violence. Hence the post claiming that the farmers arrested have been ordered to be released by the Delhi High Court is fake.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Delhi HC has ordered release of farmers arrested by Police

    Conclusion

    Delhi HC had on Feb 2 rejected a petition seeking release of farmers

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 10:37 [IST]
