Fake: Covipri is not a Remdesivir injection, don’t fall prey to this fake medicine

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: While there is a shortage of Remdesivir injections in the market, the social media is flooded with an injection known as Covipri with the reference that it is an Remdesivir injection.

The Remdesivir is being used on a case to case basis to cure COVID-19 positive patients. One must bear in mind that this drug is not a sure shot cure for COVID-19. On Facebook a post with images of Covipri with Remdesivir injection written on it is being shared widely.

Covipri is a fake medicine and is not a Remdesivir injection. The Delhi Police recently busted a racket and also warned that people not to buy these injections from unverified sources, Moreover the images shared on the social media have several grammatical errors. One glaring error is ,' for used in India. Not for export.'

States allocated 34.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir so far: Union minister Sadananda Gowda

Further it also says "It is a dangerous to take this preparation Except under medical supervision." This is again grammatically incorrect. Further the address is also not correct as it mentions Mettupalayam and Singtam with the claim that both are in Sikkim. Mettupalayam is however in Tamil Nadu.

The Delhi Police had recently arrested five persons and said that they were involved in the manufacturing of large quantities of fake Remdesivir injections under the name Covipri. These persons were selling the drug at Rs 25,000. The cops initially thought that they were black marketing Remdesivir, but later found that a fake drug was being manufactured. The police have also now cautioned not to buy this drug.

Fact Check Claim Covipri is a Remdesivir injection Conclusion Covipri is a fake medicine and not a Remdesivir injection Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in