Fact Check: Were there celebrations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala following death of Bipin Rawat?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: On wednesday in a tragic indident, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The entire nation including foreign nations paid tribute to the CDS and others.

Meanwhile, a WhatsApp forward has gone viral claiming that in some college hostels in Tamil Nadu and Kerala had celebrated the death of the CDS. It is also claimed that some DJ parties were held in these campuses after the CDS passed away.

When the CDS's body was taken in an ambulance, people in Tamil Nadu were seen showering petals and chanting long live CDS. There was an equal amount of mourning in Kerala as well. Both the chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu paid rich tribute to General Rawat and all others who died in the air crash.

Oneindia checked with various sources and also in the internet to find out if the news regarding the celebration in Kerala and Tamil Nadu following the death of of CDS were true. However, nothing substantial was found to back the claim being made in the WhatsApp forward.

Do not fall prey to such rumours and always fact check before forwarding such claims. Hence, it can be said, that claims being made in WhatsApp Forward are fake.

However, there has been outrage after some elements from Kerala posted smiley emoticons on the internet following the untimely death of CDS. In other development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has warned strict disciplinary legal action against those celebrating death of CDS.

Kerala film maker Ali Akbar has said he will convert to Hinduism as he was upset over Muslims celebrating the death of General Rawat on the internet.

Fact Check Claim Celebration in Chennai, Tamil Nadu following death of General Rawat Conclusion Nothing substantial has been found to back this claim. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in