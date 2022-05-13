Fact Check: Was this scary video of Cyclone Asani wrecking havoc shot at AP

Fact Check: Were people massacred in Syria for not observing fast during Ramzan

New Delhi, May 13: Cyclone Asani further weakened into a depression, but social media remained active sharing plenty of videos in which it was claimed that the weather condition caused havoc.

One video showing strong winds blowing away furniture from an eatery has been shared widely claiming that this is the impact of Cyclone Asani. While one set of people claimed the video was from Odisha, other said it was Andhra Pradesh.

The tweet was even shared by NDTV's Twitter account with the caption Rain Lashes Parts of Andhra Coastline As #CycloneAsani Approaches. OneIndia has however found that this claim is misleading.

The video was shot at Hubbali in Karnataka on May 5. The video shows a canteen a the airport being damaged due to the heavy winds. Arunkumar Hiremath a journalist with the New Indian Express shared his May 5. His tweet showed heavy rains at the Hubbali Airport canteen.

Several others too have tweeted this video from Hubbali. The local Twitter account of news website Hubbali-Dharwar Infra also shared this video on May 5 and said that this was shot at Hubbali Airport.

Hence going by the eyewitness accounts and local news reports, we can conclude that the video being shared is from Hubbali and not from Odisha or Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Asani.

Fact Check Claim Video shows impact of Cyclone Asani in Andhra Pradesh Conclusion The video being shared is not from Andhra Pradesh, but shot at the Hubbali airport on May 5 Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 9:10 [IST]