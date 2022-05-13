YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Was this scary video of Cyclone Asani wrecking havoc shot at AP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 13: Cyclone Asani further weakened into a depression, but social media remained active sharing plenty of videos in which it was claimed that the weather condition caused havoc.

    One video showing strong winds blowing away furniture from an eatery has been shared widely claiming that this is the impact of Cyclone Asani. While one set of people claimed the video was from Odisha, other said it was Andhra Pradesh.

    Fact check on Asani
    Screen grab from twitter video

    The tweet was even shared by NDTV's Twitter account with the caption Rain Lashes Parts of Andhra Coastline As #CycloneAsani Approaches. OneIndia has however found that this claim is misleading.

    Fact Check: Was this scary video of Cyclone Asani wrecking havoc shot at AP

    The video was shot at Hubbali in Karnataka on May 5. The video shows a canteen a the airport being damaged due to the heavy winds. Arunkumar Hiremath a journalist with the New Indian Express shared his May 5. His tweet showed heavy rains at the Hubbali Airport canteen.

    Several others too have tweeted this video from Hubbali. The local Twitter account of news website Hubbali-Dharwar Infra also shared this video on May 5 and said that this was shot at Hubbali Airport.

    Hence going by the eyewitness accounts and local news reports, we can conclude that the video being shared is from Hubbali and not from Odisha or Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Asani.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows impact of Cyclone Asani in Andhra Pradesh

    Conclusion

    The video being shared is not from Andhra Pradesh, but shot at the Hubbali airport on May 5

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster cyclone

    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X