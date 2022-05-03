Fact Check: Did Bhagwant Mann he does not know who is running govt in Punjab?

Fact Check: Was there a US-backed regime change in Pakistan?

Islamabad, May 03: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan openly called out US president Joe Biden and his administration, accusing them of indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM.

In a series of tweets Imran Khan wrote: "If anyone had any doubts [about] the US regime change conspiracy, this video should remove all doubts as to why a democratically elected PM [and] his government were removed.

تبدیلئ اقتدارکی امریکی سازش کےبارے میں کوئی شک تھابھی تو اس ویڈیوکےبعدباقی نہیں رہناچاہئےکہ ایک منتخب جمہوری وزیراعظم+اسکی حکومت کوکیوں ہٹایاگیا۔🇺🇸ایک ایسی تابعدار کٹھ پتلی کو🇵🇰کا PM دیکھناچاہتاہےجو یورپی جنگ میں 🇵🇰 کوغیرجانبدار رہنےکی اجازت نہ دے

pic.twitter.com/rqFW8yQRvZ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 2, 2022

"Clearly the US wants an obedient puppet as PM who will not allow [Pakistan] choice of neutrality in a European war," he wrote.

Several leaders, including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, reacted to the post, which soon went viral.

"Need more proof of US regime change conspiracy against elected PM [Imran Khan] for not kowtowing before US demands? Admission by US National Security [and] Defense analyst Dr Rebecca Grant that US had a role in ousting Imran Khan [through vote of no-confidence]," Mazari tweeted.

However, Fact Check Pakistan clarified that the remarks were misinterpreted.

"Former PTI Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted this clip from Fox News and claimed this was proof that Imran Khan's government was ousted by the US Government - soon after hundreds of PTI supporters' account began making the same claim," the post said.

However the fact is that the person Ms Mazari is quoting as “proof” the the US Govt was behind Imran Khan’s ouster has nothing to do with the US Govt - she has not worked for the US Govt in the past either. She is an analyst in Fox and runs her own firm IRIS Independent Research pic.twitter.com/zX2ZIBfXET — FactCheckPakistan (@PakistanCheck) May 2, 2022

"However, the fact is that the person Mazari is quoting as "proof" the US Govt was behind Imran Khan's ouster has nothing to do with the US Govt - she has not worked for the US Govt in the past either. She is an analyst in Fox and runs her own firm IRIS Independent Research."

"This, however, did nothing prevent ARY from posting a report based on the former minister's incorrect claim, and without clarifying that the person being quoted has nothing to with the US government or has ever worked for the US government," it added.

Fact Check Claim Viral Fox News video is proof of a 'regime change' in Pak Conclusion Claims were misinterpreted. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

