Fact check: Was Jana Gana Mana declared as the 'World's Best Anthem' by UNESCO in 2022?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 03: A text message has been going viral again on various social media platforms that says that India's Jana Gana Mana isdeclared the world's best anthem by UNESCO.

As per the text on UNESCO's official website, it has been declared that the Jana Gana Mana was recognised as the world's best anthem. It is evident that the social media post going viral is fake.

These kinds of fake posts are not new because the same kinds of posts went viral earlier.

Every year, a similar post goes viral on social media claiming that Jana Gana Mana was declared as the best anthem by UNESCO.

However, UNESCO has never made any such declaration. This particular fake news was started in 2008 through email and caught Unesco's attention.

As reported by India Today at the time, the UN official had said, "We are aware of several blogs in India reporting this story, but can assure you that Unesco has made no such announcement concerning the anthem of India or any country."

The piece about the Unesco declaration had also made it to the top 10 fake news by The Indian Express in 2016.

A simple search on Google with keywords 'Indian national anthem UNESCO' will also lead you to a report published in 2016 on Snopes.com, an international fact-checking website, saying that UNESCO has not declared our national anthem best in the world.

Fact Check Claim Jana Gana Mana declared as the 'World's Best Anthem' by UNESCO in 2022 Conclusion No, UNESCO did not declare Indian national anthem as the best in the world Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 16:47 [IST]