Fact Check: Video shared with false claim that it features Bajrang Purnia

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: A video is in circulation of two wrestlers facing off in an arena that is surrounded by hundreds of people. One of them shows a lot of grit as he tosses his opponent several times in quick succession.

This video has been shared widely online with the claim that it shows Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Purnia displaying his skills. Purnia is a freestyle wrestler. There are many comments below the video which says that it looks like a staged fight.

OneIndia did a reverse image search on the frames of the video and learnt that this is not Purnia, but Mosam Ali from Punjab. The search also led us to Ali's YouTube channel.

Ali is a popular freestyle wrestler from Punjab. He hails from Malerkot, Punjab and has won several local and inter-state tournaments according to this report.

He features a lot on YouTube channels. Ali on his Instagram page calls himself as an artist.

Hence we can conclude that the video that has gone viral is not that of Purnia, but that of Ali from Punjab.

Fact Check Claim Viral video shows Olympics medalist Bajrang Purnia wrestling Conclusion The man in the video is not Purnia but Mosam Ali a freestyle wrestler from Punjab Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 11:18 [IST]