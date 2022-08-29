Fact Check: Video of drowning boy being saved is from Bangladesh not Chambal

Fact Check: PM Modi’s speech clipped out of context to make it seem he is instigating people

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: A video of a child struggling to stay afloat in turbulent water has gone viral on the internet. The child is seen crying for help in the video, but thankfully a boat arrives and the child is pulled out of the water by one of the men on it.

Those sharing the video says that the boy narrowly escapes a horrible fate in the Chambal river which is a tributary of the Yamuna river. In the video a green shape can be seen behind the boy and that was supposedly a crocodile.

Fact Check: Rescue operation in Andhra falsely shared as one from Madhya Pradesh

Those who shared the video have thanked the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

This is real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team. #Chambal pic.twitter.com/MvNVLV5pVy — Dr Bhageerath Choudhary IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) August 24, 2022

After the video was shared many news outlets reported the story. The clip with the claim that it is from Chambal was also shared by IRS officer, Dr. Bhageerath Choudhary.

OneIndia has found that this video is not from Chambal. It is over a year old and it is not even from India. Dr. Choudhary who shared the video also mentioned in his second tweet, "some say this video is not from Chambal. Irrespective of the source of this video undoubtedly the most heroic act it is. Any other info about the source. Please share."

A reverse searched frame from the video led us to a video posted on Facebook by Omer Faruk Evan from Bangladesh.

If one looks at the video the man pulling the boy out is wearing a lungi which is a popular attire in Bangladesh. The SDRF would not have gone on a rescue mission wearing a lungi as they would be in proper uniform.

When we compared the boat and the people in the video it became clear that this is a video not from India but the one shared in August 2021. The video is in fact from Bangladesh.

At the end of the YouTube video a voice is heard saying that the boy accidentally fell into the Chandpur Bay. He has now been rescued and just see how dangerous he Bay. Multiple reports have called the Chandpur Bay a 'mysterious death trap. Reports have said that growing is a common occurrence here.

Those articles can be found here and here

Hence it is clear that the video that has gone viral is not from Chambal but from Bangladesh. Moreover the video is a year old.

Fact Check Claim SDRF team rescues drowning boy from Chambal river Conclusion This is a 2021 video which was shot in Bangladesh’s Chandpur Bay Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in