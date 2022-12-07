Fact Check: This news graphic claiming an AAP win in Gujarat is fake

Another day another prediction: Kejriwal says AAP to get 8 seats in Surat, will form govt

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Gujarat Assembly Election results will be out on December 8, Thursday. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win big, the Congress next and the Aam Aadmi Party a distant third. Several media outlets have termed the election as a triangular fight. With all exit polls predicting a BJP win, one news graphic is making the rounds stating that the story in Gujarat may be something different from what has been predicted.

The news graphic in circulation predicts big victory for the AAP in Gujarat. The first graphic predicted that AAP would win 49-54 seats in the first phase. The second graphic said that the Congress would in two to four seats and the BJP 35 to 38.

OneIndia has learnt that both the graphics have been altered from a news report by ABP News. ABP News makes no such projection. We searched for video repots on ABP News published in December 2 and this led us to a long live-stream which was uploaded by the channel on December 8. Looking at the video closely we found that the same frames were used to make these fake graphics. All the other elements except for the main text are the same.

We also found that the ABP News-CVoter Exit Polls predicted that the BJP would win 128-140 seats. The Congress on the other hand is expected to bag 31-43 seats while the AAP will end up with just 3-11.

The Gujarat elections were held on December 1 and 5 in two phases. The results will be out on December 8.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 15:58 [IST]