Fact Check: This lady in the photo is a student from Kerala and not Rana Ayyub

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 20: An image has gone viral on the social media with the claim that journalist, Rana Ayyub is being picked up by the police. The police are seen taking the lady away while she is sloganeering.

"Jinnah was always right, what a brave girl, salute to her courage Rana Ayyub may ALLAH be with her," said the caption in the viral image. The pos has been shared several times by Twitter users including those with verified handles.

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is misleading. The lady in the photo is student Aysha Renna and not Rana Ayyub. This photograph was shot in Mallapuram, Kerala in June.

While we did a reverse image search, it led us to the Facebook page, Fraternity Movement Kerala, which is then student's wing go the political party, Welfare Party of India. In this page one can find several Malayalam reports which had used this viral image.

The page had collected reports on the crackdown by the police during a protest arranged by their members in Malappuram on June 12. The reports said that Renna was manhandled by the police.

The protest had been organised to condemn the action by the UP police action against their leader Afreen Fathima. Here house in Prayagaj was razed by after her father was named by the police as one of the conspirators in the June 10 violence. That day stone pelting and torching of vehicles was reported.

Hence it becomes clear that the lady in the viral image is Aysha Renna and not Rana Ayyub.

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 9:02 [IST]