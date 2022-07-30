YouTube
    Fact Check: These are not images of a young PM Modi, Draupadi Murmu and Eknath Shinde

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 30: With Draupadi Murmu taking over the President of India a set of four photographs have gone viral which feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

    The first photo shows a young Modi sweeping the floor. This however has been debunked long back as photoshopped. The original photo according to the Associated Press was taken on June 2 1946. PM Modi was born on September 17 1950.

    The original picture was taken by Pulitzer Prize-winning American photographer Max Desfor. It shows a man from an untouchable caste holding the broom as he sweeps the streets.

    Fact Check: PM Modi did not snub Eknath Shinde by inviting Fadnavis to a meeting of CMsFact Check: PM Modi did not snub Eknath Shinde by inviting Fadnavis to a meeting of CMs

    The second photo is also not of a young Murmu. It is a picture of a sanitation worker Sukumar Tudu from the Upardeda village of Odisha, the same village where Murmu was born. Reports said that Tudu along with many others danced and feasted the evening before Murmu was elected President.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    The other photo which shows a man standing in front of an autorickshaw is not that of Shinde. A reverse image search led us to a Facebook page called 'Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat Pune.' The man in the photo is Baba Kamble the founder of the Panchayat.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    The fourth photo is however the right one. It belongs to Yogi Adityanath and the image was carried in a story by Amar Ujala in August 2020.

    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
    X