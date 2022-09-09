YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: The truth behind Justin Timberlake’s anti-Trump t-shirt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 09: In a recent interview former US President Donald Trump said that everyone wants him to run for President in 2024. He said in the same interview that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing a terrific job as the the PM of India.

    Fact Check: The truth behind Justin Timberlake’s anti-Trump t-shirt

    In this backdrop an image has gone viral in which singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake is seen wearing a t-shirt that says, 'keep America Trumpless.' The image was also shared with the link from where this t-shirt can be purchased.

    Fact Check: Video shared with false claim that it features Bajrang PurniaFact Check: Video shared with false claim that it features Bajrang Purnia

    OneIndia has found that this is a doctored image. In the original image, Timberlake can be seen wearing a Nike Air t-shirt.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    The image can be found in a GQ magazine report with the headline "Justin Timberlake's Chill Gym Style is a Lesson in Layering."

    This is not the first time that images of celebrities have been digitally altered to make them wear similar anti-Trump t-shirts. Images of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Brad Pitt, Barack Obama and Chris Evans too have been digitally doctored. All these have however been debunked immediately.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Justin Timberlake seen wearing an anti-Trump shirt

    Conclusion

    The photo has been doctored and he was originally wearing a Nike Air t-shirt

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X