Fact Check: Did FM say 'Inflation hurts rich more than poor in 2022'?

Fact Check: Did FM say 'not to be concerned about currency fluctuation'?

Fact check: Was the man who assaulted a lady lawyer in Karnataka her former client

Fact check: Should you dial '1098' to prevent food wastage at functions?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: For the past couple of weeks, a message is being circulated on popular messaging platform WhatsApp, saying that in a PM Modi initiative, CHILDLINE India Foundation will collect excess food from doorsteps and help distribute them to needy children.

'As announced By PM Modi-If you have a function/party at your home and when you see lots of food getting wasted, Pls don't hesitate to call 1098 (IN INDIA ONLY) - child help line. They will come and collect the food......"

This claim has been doing the rounds on social media for many years now. Although, the mentioned initiative is noble, it is non-existential and the message is just a hoax like many other doing the rounds.

It is actually a free Tele-helpline launched by CHILDLINE India Foundation(CIF) in 1996 to rescue the street children in distress.

Even, the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB), wrote on Twitter that the 1098 is a childline emergency phone service that provides assistance to children in distress.

A #Fake message circulating on social media claims that you can call on '𝟭𝟬𝟵𝟴' to prevent food wastage at functions#PIBFactCheck



▶️1098 is a childline emergency phone service that provides assistance to children in distress



▶️It doesn't pick up/distribute food to needy pic.twitter.com/y86K1CxTSr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 17, 2022

Rumours like these may perpetuate a feel-good syndrome among those who share it, but only end up affecting the work of ChildLine India and do not in any way help to address the issue of hunger among children.

So as a responsible citizen you can do your bit and share this clarification too and stop people from being misinformed.

To sum it up, '1098' is not a Helpline to pick up the food leftovers, but a Helpline service for the street children in distress.

Fact Check Claim PM Modi announced a Tele-helpline service ‘1098’ for picking up food leftovers from functions and parties. Conclusion ‘1098’ is not a Helpline to pick up the food leftovers, but a Helpline service for the Street Children in distress Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:58 [IST]