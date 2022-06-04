YouTube
    Fact check: Received a fund release order by RBI asking for a deposit of Rs 34,500? Check the truth behind it

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 04: Recently many people have claimed to have received a "Fund Release Order' purportedly issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking for a deposit of Rs 34,500 in lieu of releasing the beneficiary's fund into their bank account.

    However, it is important to note that this is a fraud message and RBI has not made any such claims and the fraudsters have impersonated the government's organisation to dupe people of money. Fraudsters impersonate Government organisations to dupe people of money.

    According to the government PIB Fact Check team, the RBI has not made any such claims and the fraudsters have impersonated the government's organisation to dupe people of money.

    In a tweet made by PIB's fact-checking handle @PIBFactCheck, the agency said,''A "Fund Release Order" purportedly issued by the Reserve Bank of India is asking for a deposit of Rs 34,500 in lieu of releasing the beneficiary's fund from #PIBFactCheck This e-mail is #Fake. @RBI does not send emails asking for personal information".''

    If further said that the central bank does not send any email intimating award of lottery funds.

    Claim

    On depositing Rs 34,500, the person will get fund on his bank account by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    Conclusion

    This letter is FAKE. RBI does not send any such letters intimating award of lottery frauds.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
    X