Fact Check: PM Modi’s speech clipped out of context to make it seem he is instigating people

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: Whose childhood has seen so many injustice and harassment. Somebody who has seen his mother being humiliated in front of their eyes. Tell me if such a person gets an opportunity, will not pay it back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The statement by the PM is followed by applause. PM Modi then says you are the person who did not allow me to touch water. You did not allow me to step inside the Temple and refused to admit my children to school.

Now this video of the PM speaking has been shared with a sarcastic caption that called the PM out for indulging in caste politics. The users also accused him of provoking people against the upper caste groups.

OneIndia has learnt that this clip was cut out of context. In the original speech the PM was talking about Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. We also found the original clip uploaded on YouTube on March 21 2106.

The PM delivered the speech at the event to lay the foundation stone for Dr. B R Ambedkar National Memorial in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. The original speech is over 45 minutes long and the viral clip was cut at the 36 minute mark.

As soon as the viral portion ends, the PM said that it is normal for common people to think like this. But for a person like Baba Saheb Ambedkar, it was not like that. When he had power in his hand, he had a pen in his hand to draft the Constitution. You will not find a single instance in his entire debates in Parliament or speeches where he had used any word or sentence to hurt others or he was even vengeful.

Hence it is clear that the viral clip being shared with the claim that the PM was provoking people was cut out of context.

Fact Check Claim PM Modi is indulging in caste politics and provoking people to take revenge Conclusion The video is being cut out of context. The PM spoke about Dr. Ambedkar who never used his power to take revenge despite going through hardships Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:36 [IST]